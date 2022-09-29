site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rays-taylor-walls-takes-seat-thursday-855839 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Rays' Taylor Walls: Takes seat Thursday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Walls is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Guardians, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.
Walls has a .561 OPS through 21 games in September and will head to the bench for Thursday's series finale. Jonathan Aranda will step in at the keystone and bat leadoff.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read