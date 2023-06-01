Walls went 0-for-2 with two walks, a run scored and a stolen base Wednesday against the Cubs.

Walls got a rare start at shortstop with Wander Franco (shoulder) sidelined, though he has been a regular in the lineup playing both second and third base. He tallied his 15th stolen base of the season Wednesday, six of which have come in his last five starts. Wall's primary path to fantasy value is his speed, though he also has 29 runs scored across 44 games and is aided by a strong .349 on-base percentage.