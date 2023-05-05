Walls went 1-for-3 with a solo home run Thursday against the Pirates.
Walls opened the scoring with a solo home run off Vince Velasquez in the second inning of Thursday's game. It was his fifth long ball of the season, and second in his last three starts. Walls' defensive versatility has paid off early in the campaign, as he's been in the lineup in two-thirds of the team's last 21 games while playing a combination of second base, shortstop and third base. In addition to his power production, Walls has five stolen bases, 19 runs scored, 11 RBI and is hitting .290 across his first 80 plate appearances of the season.