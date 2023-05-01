Walls went 4-for five with a solo homer, two RBI, two runs scored and two steals during Sunday's 12-9 loss to the White Sox.

Walls did a little bit of everything Sunday and ended an 0-for-15 slump at the plate with his second multi-hit effort of the season. His big hit of the day came in the fourth after he and Luke Raley hit back-to-back jacks against Mike Clevinger to put Rays ahead 2-1. Walls would notch steals in the sixth and eighth innings and drove in his second run of the game on a base hit in the ninth. The 26-year-old has struggled to hit for average throughout his young MLB career but could be playing himself into a near everyday role with his hot start to the season. He's now slashing .302/.397/.571 with four homers, 10 RBI, 18 runs, five steals and a 9:14 BB:K over 73 plate appearances. It's multi-positional eligibility certainly makes him an intriguing play in most fantasy formats.