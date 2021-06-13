Walls went 3-for-4 with two RBI, a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 7-1 win over Baltimore.

All three of the shortstop's hits were singles. Walls also stole second and scored on a Yandy Diaz single in the third inning, then followed up with a two-RBI single in the fourth. Through 71 plate appearances, Walls is slashing .250/.366/.367 with a home run, seven RBI, eight runs scored and three steals. The rookie is more known for speed than power, but his fantasy impact is limited since he frequently hits in the bottom half of the order.