Walls went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, a double and an additional RBI in Saturday's 11-10 extra-inning loss to the Marlins.

Walls is currently in the midst of his best stretch of the season, posting his third multi-hit game in a row Saturday. The 28-year-old has gone 6-for-12 with two doubles, a home run and five RBI over the three-game stretch and could be included in the lineup on a more frequent basis while he's wielding a hot bat.