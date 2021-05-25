Walls, who drove in a run with a bases-loaded walk, drew another base on balls and scored two runs over six plate appearances in an extra-innings win over the Blue Jays on Monday, has reached safely in all three of his games so far since being summoned from Triple-A Durham on Saturday.

The rookie also struck out three times Monday, a reminder that he still has a ways to go before mastering big-league arms. Nevertheless, there's no question he's impressed early, lacing a pair of doubles and scoring three runs overall while drawing three straight starts at shortstop.