Rays manager Kevin Cash said prior to Sunday's game against the Athletics that Walls' non-throwing elbow has been giving him trouble since Friday, and he'll likely get imaging done Monday, Kristie Ackert of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Walls went 1-for-2 in Friday's win and hasn't played since. The Rays have Jonathan Aranda on the taxi squad in case they need to place the 26-year-old on the injured list. Until the results of the imaging are announced Walls should be considered day-to-day.