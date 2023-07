Walls went 2-for-5 with an RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base Friday against the Mariners.

Walls was held out of the Rays' lineup for three games with a back issue, but he returned to tally his second multi-hit performance in 24 games in June. He hit just .175 for the month and also had only two stolen bases. Walls is hitting just .218 across 242 plate appearances on the campaign, but his 12.4 percent walk rate gives him additional opportunity to rack up runs and stolen bases.