Rays manager Kevin Cash told reporters after Tuesday's loss that Walls (back) won't return to the starting lineup Wednesday against the Diamondbacks, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Cash confirmed that Walls is day-to-day with the injury. The infielder was scheduled to hit seventh and play second base versus Arizona on Tuesday, buth e was scratched from the lineup due to tightness in the middle of his back. With Walls out of the lineup, it's likely Isaac Paredes will get another start at second base in his absence.