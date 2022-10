Walls is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Red Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The newly recalled Vidal Brujan will get a start at the keystone while Walls rests after making three straight starts out of the middle infield. With Brandon Lowe (back) done for the season, Walls is poised to serve as the Rays' primary second baseman for what's left of the regular season and for the duration of Tampa Bay's playoff run.