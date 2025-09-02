Gray went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Monday's 10-2 win over the Mariners.

Gray's first two homers of the season have come over his last three games, though that stretch dates back to Aug. 22. The infielder hasn't been able to carve out consistent playing time despite being with the big club throughout August. He's at a .200/.243/.400 slash line with five RBI, four runs scored, no stolen bases and one double across 37 plate appearances in the majors this season.