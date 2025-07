The Rays optioned Gray to Triple-A Durham on Wednesday.

The move makes room on the 26-man roster for Brandon Lowe (foot), who was reinstated from the 10-day injured list. Gray was acquired by the Rays from the White Sox on Saturday, and he has spent most of the season with Triple-A Charlotte, where he slashed .270/.333/.472 with three steals, four triples, nine home runs and 44 RBI across 282 plate appearances.