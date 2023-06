Brujan will join the Rays' taxi squad in Boston and could be called up from Triple-A Durham prior to Monday's series finale with the Red Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Brandon Lowe (back) and Wander Franco (hamstring) are both banged up, so Brujan will be ready to join the roster in case either infielder is moved to the 10-day injured list. Brujan has gone 5-for-20 at the plate during his time with the big club this season.