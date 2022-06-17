Brujan went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts Thursday against the Yankees.
With Kevin Kiermaier (Achilles) day-to-day the Rays shuffled their lineup, which allowed Brujan to appear in the leadoff spot for the first time this season and the second time of his career. Despite getting regular playing time, Brujan has struggled to get going at the plate by hitting just .144 across 105 plate appearances on the campaign. Equally concerning is that he has struggled on the basepaths, managing only two stolen bases on six attempts.