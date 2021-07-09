Brujan was recalled by the Rays on Friday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

Brujan has had a busy few days. He was called up Wednesday but was merely the extra man for a doubleheader against Cleveland, though he did appear in both contests, going 1-for-6 with a steal. He was sent back down Thursday but is back in the big leagues just one day later, with Mike Brosseau (oblique) hitting the injured list to clear a spot. Expect Brujan to feature frequently at several spots around the diamond, though he might have something short of a true everyday role.