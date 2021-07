Brujan will start at second base and bat second Wednesday against the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Brujan lacks a clear path to an everyday role due to the bevy of talent in the infield and outfield, but his defensive versatility has helped him capture a part-time gig since getting the call back from Triple-A Durham on July 9. He'll pick up his third start in four games in the series finale after going 1-for-4 with two runs and an RBI in Tuesday's 9-3 win.