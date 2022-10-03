The Rays recalled Brujan from Triple-A Durham on Monday. He'll start at second base and bat leadoff in the Rays' series opener in Boston, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Brujan will join the 28-man active roster as a replacement for another utility player in Miles Mastrobuoni, who was optioned to Durham in a corresponding move. After being optioned to Durham on Sept. 7, Brujan finished the Triple-A season by slashing .268/.325/.380 with 11 stolen bases in 16 games, but his track record in the big leagues over the past two seasons hasn't been especially impressive.