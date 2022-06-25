Brujan went 0-for-2 with a run scored and his third stolen base of the season in Friday's 4-3 extra-inning win over the Pirates.

Jonathan Arenda got the start at second base, but Brujan pinch hit for him in the sixth inning and stayed at the keystone, eventually stealing third base in the 10th inning as the phantom runner before coming home with the winning run on a Harold Ramirez single. Brujan has been seeing consistent playing time in June due to numerous injuries around the diamond for the Rays, but the 24-year-old hasn't done much with the opportunity, slashing .190/.224/.333 with two homers, two steals on five attempts, three runs and 10 RBI over 18 games.