Brujan will join the Rays' taxi squad for the team's upcoming road trip to Washington, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

There were rumors of a callup for the 22-year-old Brujan, who is arguably the organization's top prospect behind Wander Franco. It seems Brujan will have to wait a while yet to join the major-league roster, though he will be available in an emergency against the Nats. If Brujan were to receive an official promotion at some point, he would likely be a popular pickup in fantasy leagues after he stole 48 and 55 bases in the minors in 2019 and 2018, respectively.