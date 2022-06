Brujan went 2-for-5 with a double and three RBI on Wednesday against the Cardinals.

Brujan delivered an RBI double in the opening inning and followed that up by driving in another run on a single in the sixth frame. It was both Brujan's first multi-hit and multi-RBI performance of the season. Given that, it's unsurprising that he is hitting just .147/.205/.200 across 83 plate appearances on the campaign. Despite his struggles, Brujan has started 12 of the last 14 games.