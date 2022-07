Brujan remains out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Brujan is on the bench for the fourth game in a row and looks to have moved into a utility role in the wake of Isaac Paredes seizing hold of a regular lineup spot and with Wander Franco and Kevin Kiermaier recently returning from the injured list. Taylor Walls looks like he'll serve as the Rays' primary second baseman over Brujan until Brandon Lowe (back) comes off the IL.