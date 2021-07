Brujan is starting in right field and batting fifth in Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader against Cleveland, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Brujan started at the keystone in Game 1 and immediately had his impact felt, going 1-for-3 with an RBI single, run scored and stolen base. He'll showcase his defensive versatility as he moves to the outfield for the second half of the twin bill.