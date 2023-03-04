Brujan was removed from Friday's Grapefruit League game after being hit by a pitch, but he did not sustain a serious injury, Kristie Ackert of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Brujan was hit by a pitch in the shoulder in the fourth inning. He stayed in the game initially but was ultimately pulled as a precaution after feeling a "shock sensation" in his hand. However, after the contest manager Kevin Cash said Brujan was fine. Brujan will be fighting for a bench role with the big-league club this spring, but he has only one hit in eight at-bats to this point.