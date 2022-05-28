site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rays' Vidal Brujan: Not starting Saturday
Brujan isn't starting Saturday against the Yankees, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.
Brujan started in the last three games and went 2-for-9 with three strikeouts. Taylor Walls will take over at the keystone while Brett Phillips enters the lineup in right field Saturday.
