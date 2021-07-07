Brujan was called up from Triple-A Durham Wednesday to serve as the 27th man for the doubleheader against Cleveland, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

It was reported Tuesday that Brujan would join the Rays for the doubleheader and now the move has been made official. While he's currently slated to be with the club for just the one day, it would not be surprising if Tampa Bay makes another move later Wednesday to keep him on the 26-man roster going forward, especially considering that outfielder Manuel Margot (hamstring) was placed on the injured list. Brujan, who slashed .259/.344/.471 with nine homers and 29 RBI at Durham, will be making his highly anticipated major-league debut if he's able to get into a game Wednesday.