Rays' Vidal Brujan: Out of Sunday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Brujan is not in Sunday's lineup against the White Sox.
With Taylor Walls (calf) returning to action, the Rays aren't quite as short-handed as they had been for the past few days. Brujan is hitting .148 over his last 10 games.
