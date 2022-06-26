Brujan went 1-for-4 with a walk, two RBI and a run scored Saturday against the Pirates.

Brujan delivered a two-RBI single in the bottom of the first inning. He then walked in the final frame before coming around to score the game-winning run on a base hit by Isaac Paredes. Brujan will find it more difficult to get regular playing time with Wander Franco (quadriceps) expected back Sunday, but he has seemingly started to find his footing at the big-league level by collecting six hits in his last 24 at-bats with a home run, five RBI, three runs scored and a stolen base.