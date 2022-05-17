Brujan went 1-for-4 and was caught stealing Monday against the Tigers.
Brujan should be locked into a consistent role at second base with Brandon Lowe (back) on the injured list. Brujan hit fifth Monday, and his lone knock was a single to lead off the seventh frame. Earlier in the contest, he had reached base on a fielder's choice and was caught attempting to steal for the second time this season. He's now just 1-for-3 on the basepaths, a concerning trend given that stolen bases are his primary path to fantasy value. Brujan has done little else of note with his playing time, posting just a .143/.182/.238 line across 22 plate appearances. On the positive side, he has maintained a 9.1 percent strikeout rate.