Brujan (undisclosed) returned to action with High-A Charlotte on Thursday, going 2-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base, a run scored and an RBI.

The 21-year-old missed close to a month, but he picked up right where he left off, collecting multiple hits for the 13th time in 40 games this season. He is now slashing .297/.367/.399 with 22 stolen bases in 27 attempts. That speed and his stellar bat-to-ball skills make up for what is only modest power and put Brujan pretty easily among the top 50 prospects for dynasty leagues. It seems likely that he will be challenged with a move up to Double-A later this summer.