Rays' Vidal Brujan: Running hot at High-A
Brujan has gone 13-for-28 with a home run and four stolen bases over his first eight games at High-A Charlotte.
Brujan earned the promotion to the Florida State League on Aug. 6 after hitting .313 with 43 steals (in 58 attempts) for Low-A Bowling Green. The 20-year-old's combined total of 47 thefts rank as the third-best mark in all of the minors and will likely be the main driver of his fantasy value. Brujan's stellar plate discipline -- he owns an 11.2 percent walk rate and 9.7 percent strikeout rate over parts of four seasons in the minors -- will also aid his chances of eventually settling in as a leadoff man down the road.
