Rays' Vidal Brujan: Second in Midwest League in steals
Brujan ranks second in the Midwest League with 10 steals (on 11 attempts) but is hitting just .253/.333/.293 in 84 plate appearances.
The 20-year-old second baseman has some obvious strengths -- he's a plus runner with some patience at the plate (9.5 percent walk rate). However, he currently hits for very little power (just six home runs in 197 pro games) and seems to be generating too much weak contact to be able to consistently hit for a high average, largely negating his all-fields approach. He could be a table setter who challenges for 20-plus steals down the road, but adding muscle and tapping into a bit more power will be crucial for him to make it as an everyday player.
