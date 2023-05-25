site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rays' Vidal Brujan: Sent back to Triple-A
Brujan was optioned to Triple-A Durham by the Rays on Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Brujan's latest stint in the majors lasted just one day. The Rays are sending him down in order to bring up a fresh relief arm.
