The Rays optioned Brujan to Triple-A Durham on Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Brujan was among the 10 Rays sent to minor-league camp as Tampa Bay looks to narrow its active roster down to 26 ahead of Opening Day. Though he's overshadowed by organization mate Wander Franco, Brujan could be the first of the two to get the call to the big leagues thanks to his versatility. Brujan has prior experience at both middle-infield spots and third base, and he also dabbled in center field earlier in spring training.