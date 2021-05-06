Brujan went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and an additional run in a win over Triple-A Memphis on Wednesday.

While teammate Wander Franco has stolen the headlines over the Bulls' first two games of the season, Brujan, a highly regarded prospect in his own right, has gotten off to just as hot a start. Wednesday's production pushed Brujan's tally at the plate to 4-for-8 over his first two games, and early indications he's capable of thriving against a higher caliber of arms after finishing his last minor-league campaign at Double-A Montgomery back in 2019.