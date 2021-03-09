Brujan is 2-for-6 with an RBI, a walk and a run over his first four Grapefruit League games.

The versatile 23-year-old has already logged time at second base, shortstop and center field, a testament to the defensive versatility he offers alongside a promising, high-contact bat. Brujan also brings elite speed, racking up 121 steals (129 attempts) across seven minor-league stops from 2016 to 2019. The early success at the plate this spring comes over a very small sample, but it's nevertheless a good start in an area Brujan will presumably have to distinguish himself in to stick on the Opening Day roster.