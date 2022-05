Brujan went 1-for-2 with a walk, a run scored and an RBI on Monday against the Rangers.

Brujan reached base on multiple occasions for the first time in 15 starts this season. He's maintained a miserable .137/.196/.176 line across 56 plate appearances, and his inability to reach base has limited his ability to showcase his speed on the basepaths. Despite his struggles, Brujan has been in the lineup for 12 of 15 contests since May 14 thanks to the absence of Brandon Lowe (back).