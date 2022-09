Brujan was spiked in Monday's game against the Red Sox but he should be OK, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

He appeared as a pinch hitter and was then spiked and exited the game after one plate appearance. It sounds like he is at-worst day-to-day, and given that Brujan is a bench player, an absence from the lineup wouldn't necessarily mean he is injured. He has yet to start a game since getting recalled on Aug. 31.