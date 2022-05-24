Brujan is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Marlins, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Wander Franco's (quadriceps) return from a two-game absence looks like it'll knock Brujan out of the lineup, as the Rays will roll out an infield of Ji-Man Choi, Taylor Walls, Isaac Paredes and Franco to begin a two-game series with Miami. Playing time will likely only be more difficult to come by for Brujan if Yandy Diaz (shoulder) -- who is on the bench Tuesday for the second game in a row -- is able to avoid a stint on the 10-day injured list.