Brujan owns a .305/.407/.543 slash line with four doubles, seven home runs, 21 RBI, 13 steals, 18 walks and 26 runs across 123 plate appearances at Triple-A Durham.

Fellow elite prospect Wander Franco is grabbing a lot of the spotlight, but as Brujan's numbers clearly indicate, he's having no trouble shining regularly against the highest level of competition in the minors either. Adam Berry of MLB.com reports Brujan just received the organization's Minor League Hitter of the Month award for May, and his lauded pound-for-pound strength has already led to some surprising power displays. Brujan and Franco are regularly heading up the top of the order for the Bulls as a 1-2 punch thus far this season, and the former's defensive versatility could certainly lead to him getting his first big-league promotion at some point in 2021.