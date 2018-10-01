Adames went 2-for-4 with a run in a win over the Blue Jays on Sunday.

Adames thus wraps up the 2018 campaign with three straight two-hit efforts and a spectacular second half of the season overall. The rookie didn't begin hitting his stride until shortly after the All-Star break, hitting .329 from August 1st onward. Adames will head into spring training 2019 with a lock on the everyday shortstop job, with Rays management and fantasy owners alike undoubtedly intrigued about what he might be capable of during the course of a full major-league season.