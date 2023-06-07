Eflin (8-1) earned the win Tuesday, allowing three hits and a walk over 6.2 scoreless innings against Minnesota. He struck out nine.

The Twins had no answer for Eflin on Tuesday, who logged nine or more strikeouts for the third time this season. The 29-year-old Eflin improves to 7-0 at Tropicana Field with a 1.85 ERA while pitching to a 5.09 mark on the road. Overall, his ERA sits at an impressive 2.97 with a 0.96 WHIP and 66:9 K:BB through 11 starts (66.2 innings). Eflin's scheduled for another home start next week when the Rays host the Rangers.