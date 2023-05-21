Eflin (6-1) earned the win Saturday, allowing three runs on four hits over seven innings against Milwaukee. He struck out eight.

Outside of a pair of homers dished out to Owen Miller and Brian Anderson, Eflin was exceptional Saturday, fanning eight and pitching into the seventh frame for just the second time in 2023. Though the 29-year-old has had troubles with the long ball (1.53 HR/9), he has made up for it with strong strikeout numbers (9.96 K/9) while earning six wins, which is the second-most in MLB. Eflin is in line to face one of MLB's most powerful offenses in his next start, taking on the Blue Jays at Tropicana Field.