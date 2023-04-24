Eflin (3-0) got the win Sunday over the White Sox after allowing one run on three hits and no walks over five innings. He struck out four.

Eflin returned to the mound Sunday for the first time in just over two weeks and pitched very effectively for his third win in as many tries. The White Sox got to him in the fourth with two doubles, but he otherwise felt little pressure throughout the day. Eflin has managed to top 80 pitches just once so far, as manager Kevin Cash seems to be erring on the side of caution with Eflin's pitch count early on in the season. Nonetheless, the 29-year-old has been a successful addition to the rotation thus far, and heads into his next start with a 2.81 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 16:1 K:BB over 16 innings.