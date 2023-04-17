Rays manager Kevin Cash said that Eflin (back) looked good in a bullpen session Monday and is on track to return from the 15-day injured list to start Sunday against the White sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Eflin was placed on the IL on April 11 due to lower-back tightness, but barring any further setbacks, he should be in line for activation when first eligible this weekend. The right-hander had pitched well before the injury, compiling a 3.27 ERA and 12:1 K:BB over 11 innings.