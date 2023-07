Eflin (knee) said he is "good to go" for his scheduled start against the Yankees on Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The right-hander left his previous start Wednesday with a knee issue, but he's been cleared for his next turn through the rotation after throwing a 25-pitch bullpen session Saturday with no issues. Eflin has surrendered five runs in two of his past three starts but still has a career-best 3.64 ERA through 20 outings this season.