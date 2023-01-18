Burdi agreed Wednesday with the Rays on a minor-league contract that includes an invitation to MLB spring training, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Once seen as a potential bullpen ace while he was a prospect in the White Sox system, Burdi has beset by numerous injuries in recent years and would do well just to resurface in the majors in a low-leverage role in 2023. The 27-year-old right-hander hasn't appeared in the big leagues since 2021 and wasn't especially effective over his 13 innings with two of the Nationals' lower-level minor-league affiliates last season, posting a 1.38 ERA but issuing 10 walks.