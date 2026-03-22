Gamboa (elbow) recorded two outs via strikeout and allowed one earned run on three hits in his relief appearance Friday in the Red Sox's 2-0 win over the Rays.

Gamboa made just his second appearance of the Grapefruit League and his first since Feb. 28 after he was briefly shut down due to a left elbow issue. The injury cost Gamboa enough time to prevent him from staking a claim to a spot in Boston's Opening Day bullpen, as the Red Sox reassigned him to minor-league camp Saturday.