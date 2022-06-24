Binelas has hit 14 homers and stolen eight bases with a .241/.351/.491 slash line and a 38:69 BB:K through 58 games for High-A Greenville.

This is a classic three-true-outcomes profile, as 47 percent of Binelas' plate appearances have ended in a home run, walk or strikeout. The addition of some base-stealing ability certainly boosts the 22-year-old's profile, as he hasn't been caught yet this year after only attempting two swipes last year, succeeding once. With all that in mind, Binelas bears watching. If he can sustain his power production without increasing his strikeouts once he moves up to Double-A, he could gain some helium in prospect circles.