Verdugo went 2-for-4 with a double and a three-run home run in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Yankees.

With two strikes on him, Verdugo didn't offer at a 99.4 mph four-seamer from Gerrit Cole, which was called a ball. He then belted the next pitch -- 99.5 mph fastball -- that caught too much of the plate to knot the game at four runs apiece in the sixth inning. After the frame, both Cole and New York manager Aaron Boone were ejected for arguing the pitch before the blast. The homer was Verdugo's 10th and gave him 70 RBI, which ranks second on the team behind Rafael Devers.